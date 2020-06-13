New Day Take a Knee In Solidarity With Black Lives Matter on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

The New Day made a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Smackdown as they took a knee before their match. As you can see below, Big E. and Kofi Kingston came out for a match with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s episode and took a knee with their fists in the air in solidarity with the BLM movement.

The two were also wearing armbands, which Big. E noted on Twitter had the names of Shukri Yayhe-Abdi, Tamla Horsford, and Breonna Taylor. Police have been criticized for the handling of all three deaths in various ways, from classifying Yayhe-Abdi’s death as an accident despite evidence otherwise to Taylor being shot several times and killed by police who entered her home with a no-knock warrant.