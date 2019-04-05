wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Limited Edition Shoes Released, Zack Ryder at WrestleMania Axxess, Hall of Famers Remember Roddy Piper
– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to note that Foot Locker’s limited edition New Day shoes are now available. You can see his post below:
Y'ALL THE OFFICIAL NEW DAY SHOES ARE OUT AND THEY ARE 🔥🔥🔥 @filausa @wwe pic.twitter.com/4yFt9Bxsm6
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2019
– Zack Ryder commented on seeing his WrestleMania 32 ring gear on display at Axxess:
Pretty damn cool to see my #WrestleMania 32 gear on display at #Axxess! pic.twitter.com/LeBDWYoYnd
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 5, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Hall of Famers Sting, Brutus Beefcake, Ricky Steamboat, and Jimmy Hart recalling their memories of Roddy Piper:
