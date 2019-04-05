wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Limited Edition Shoes Released, Zack Ryder at WrestleMania Axxess, Hall of Famers Remember Roddy Piper

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to note that Foot Locker’s limited edition New Day shoes are now available. You can see his post below:

– Zack Ryder commented on seeing his WrestleMania 32 ring gear on display at Axxess:

– WWE posted the following video of Hall of Famers Sting, Brutus Beefcake, Ricky Steamboat, and Jimmy Hart recalling their memories of Roddy Piper:

