wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Of Preview Looks at Backlash, Quarterly Dividend Revealed, Stock Down
– A new preview has been released for WWE’s latest Day Of special, looking at this year’s Backlash. You can see the video below. The special is coming soon to the WWE Network:
– WWE has declared their quarterly dividend for 2020’s second quarter, as you can see below:
WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2020 and the payment date will be September 25, 2020.
The dividend of $0.12 is the same as the first quarter of the year.
WWE is set to report its second-quarter results on July 30 at 5 p.m. ET.
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.73 on Thursday, down $0.39 (0.83%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.5% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Moose on How COVID-19 Changed Plans For TNA World Title, His Initial Reaction to the Storyline
- The Miz On Falling Back Down The Card After WrestleMania 27, How WWE Draft Can Kill Momentum
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting
- PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw