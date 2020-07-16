WWE News: New Day Of Preview Looks at Backlash, Quarterly Dividend Revealed, Stock Down

– A new preview has been released for WWE’s latest Day Of special, looking at this year’s Backlash. You can see the video below. The special is coming soon to the WWE Network:

– WWE has declared their quarterly dividend for 2020’s second quarter, as you can see below:

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2020 and the payment date will be September 25, 2020. The dividend of $0.12 is the same as the first quarter of the year. WWE is set to report its second-quarter results on July 30 at 5 p.m. ET.

– WWE’s stock closed at $46.73 on Thursday, down $0.39 (0.83%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.5% on the day.