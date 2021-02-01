wrestling / News

New Day Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee at Royal Rumble (Pics)

January 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Royal Rumble New Day Brodie Lee

The New Day honored a fallen friend at the Royal Rumble in Brodie Lee. As you can see below, the trio were wearing gear depicting Lee for the PPV. Lee passed away in late December of a non-COVID lung issue at the age of 41.

Xavier Woods and Big E. both participated in the Rumble, with E. getting four eliminations and lasting long enough to become the 19th elimination at Omos’ hands.

