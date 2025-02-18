New Day Reveal Reasons For Attacking Rey Mysterio On WWE Raw

The New Day cut a promo on WWE Raw to defend themselves after attacking Rey Mysterio last week. Monday’s episode saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods come out to explain their attack on Mysterio on last week’s show, with Woods saying he hopes Mysterio gets well soon and Kingston saying that everyone put the WWE Hall of Famer on a pedestal when he had more title reigns and had been here longer than Mysterio.

The two said that they told the truth about Mysterio, just like they did about Big E., and that Mysterio kicking them out of the locker room last week was uncalled for. Kingston said that fans should be thanking them for showing mercy on Mysterio and giving him vacation days.

That led to the lWo coming out and a brawl erupted, with the New Day members being ejected from the ring.