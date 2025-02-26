The New Day Reflect on Their Greatest WWE Matches

– During a recent chat with No-Contest Wrestling, The New Day’s Xavier Woods reflected on Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston highlighted The New Day’s Hell in a Cell match with The Usos. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Xavier Woods on Kofi Kingston winning the title: “I think you [Kofi] winning the title, I think that to me, you winning the title, that is the most important match to me of all time, just because of what it meant. It was so much more [than a match], it was just a good time.”

Kingston on his favorite New Day match in his WWE career: “We’ve had so many great matches, I’m not even trying to be funny. For me, Hell in a Cell with them [vs The Usos], ’cause I am spoiled, because I had literally the best seat in the house right up alongside the cage watching him getting hit with the kendo sticks over and over when he was handcuffed hanging from the thing, incredible.”

The New Day were victorious last Monday on WWE Raw, beating The LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a tag team bout.