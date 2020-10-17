WWE News: New Day Says Farewell on Smackdown, Seth Rollins Attacked by Mysterios & Murphy

– The New Day had a last hurrah on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see video below of the stable facing Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s show. After a successful win, the three had a moment together in the ring that you can also see below:

– Seth Rollins came out to interrupt Daniel Bryan’s promo on this week’s show and ended up attacked by a host of his nemeses from Raw in the Mysterios and Murphy. You can see that clip below: