WWE News: New Day Serves Pancakes to The Troops, WWE Poll on Automatic Title Rematches, Note on Braun Strowman

– Denny’s is a sponsor for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special. Here is video of The New Day placing their Superslam order and the group serving breakfast to troops.





– WWE has a new poll asking fans what they think about the decision to remove automatic championship rematches. As of this writing, 65% voted, “I like it. It helps keep the match-ups fresh and forces Superstars to stay hungry.”

– According to Wrestling Inc, Braun Strowman made an appearance at last night’s WWE RAW Christmas Eve tapings and did not have the sling on his arm.