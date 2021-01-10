WWE News: New Day to Honor Brodie Lee on Feel the Power Podcast, Top 10 Times Goldberg Dominated Big Opponents

– The New Day will be paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee on this week’s Feel the Power podcast. WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods will be joined by Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Erick Rowan for a conversation about Lee’s life and legacy.

The announcement reads:

The New Day: Feel the Power honors the life of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

The tragic passing of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family.

On tomorrow’s special episode of The New Day’s podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan – Huber’s longtime tag team partner – for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever.

Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.