wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day to Honor Brodie Lee on Feel the Power Podcast, Top 10 Times Goldberg Dominated Big Opponents
– The New Day will be paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee on this week’s Feel the Power podcast. WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods will be joined by Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Erick Rowan for a conversation about Lee’s life and legacy.
The announcement reads:
The New Day: Feel the Power honors the life of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber
The tragic passing of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber on Dec. 26 shook the WWE Universe and the wrestling world to its core, leading to an outpouring of stories, memories and tributes celebrating the former Intercontinental Champion as a competitor, as a cherished friend and as family.
On tomorrow’s special episode of The New Day’s podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E invite special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Erick Rowan – Huber’s longtime tag team partner – for an in-depth conversation about their friend, whose legacy in the ring, in the locker room and beyond will live forever.
Watch the full episode on the free version of WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. Listen and subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video is online, featuring times that Goldberg dominated big opponents. (Are we still doing “phrasing?”) The video is described as follows:
“Goldberg defies the odds by overpowering the likes of Big Show, Mark Henry and other enormous Superstars.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Roster’s Reaction to ROH Parting Ways With Marty Scurll
- Tony Schiavone On Being Being In Talks With WWE and AEW At the Same Time, Working at Starbucks Before That
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Initial Meeting With The Bushwhackers, Making Them Babyfaces, Their Legacy In Wrestling
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle