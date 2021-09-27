wrestling / News
New Day Victorious In Six-Man Tag Match at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
The New Day had a tall task at Extreme Rules in Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos, but miscommunication led to the babyfaces winning. The New Day defeated the heels to open tonight’s show, with Big E. pinning Lashley to get the win.
The finish came when E. was down in the ring and Lashley was preparing to finish him off with a spear. Styles wanted to get the finish and tagged himself in, but Lashley tagged again as Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm. E. dodged the Forearm and then ducked out of the way of a spear, leading to Lashley spearing Styles. E. then hit the Big Ending for the pinfall.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
Reunited and you love to see it.#ExtremeRules #NewDayRocks @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/eUetu1irfw
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Man on a mission.#ExtremeRules @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/GqUDBSgPrQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
PHENOMENAL.
COLOSSAL.#ExtremeRules @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/zQS6JlWiMs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
You wanted the champ? YOU GOT 'EM.#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/jks11GcN4K
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Flashbacks to #MITB… 😬#ExtremeRules @fightbobby @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/6NQpyjVVqw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
Things just got a whole lot worse for @TrueKofi…#ExtremeRules @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/dZv5HTJn5u
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
XAVIER'S ON A ROLL.#ExtremeRules @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/3W7Tr70wka
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
.@AustinCreedWins is on 🔥🔥🔥 at #ExtremeRules! @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @fightbobby @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/SVv9TTEYKh
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
The #WWEChampion is feelin' himself.#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/7MHRqzTXKo
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
#TheNewDay @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins pick up the win courtesy of a BIG ENDING to @fightbobby! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/KH62el64c6
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Discusses Having Body Issues In the Past, Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Nick Dinsmore on How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon to Put Him on WWE TV
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam