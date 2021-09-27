New Day Victorious In Six-Man Tag Match at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

The New Day had a tall task at Extreme Rules in Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos, but miscommunication led to the babyfaces winning. The New Day defeated the heels to open tonight’s show, with Big E. pinning Lashley to get the win.

The finish came when E. was down in the ring and Lashley was preparing to finish him off with a spear. Styles wanted to get the finish and tagged himself in, but Lashley tagged again as Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm. E. dodged the Forearm and then ducked out of the way of a spear, leading to Lashley spearing Styles. E. then hit the Big Ending for the pinfall.

