wrestling / News
New Day vs. Revival Now A Ladder Match At WWE TLC
– WWE announced that The New Day vs. The Revival will be a ladder match at WWE TLC. The match is for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
The announcement was made in a WWE Now video, which you can see below.
Awwwwwwww WWE Universe! Don’t you dare be sour! Clap for your world-famous seven-time champs and feel the power! Because The New Day will attempt to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Revival in a Ladder Match at WWE TLC!
On the Nov. 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi Kingston & Big E decided to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend by issuing an open challenge for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. After Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro came up short and no clear challengers were in line, it was determined that the tandems of Shorty G & Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The Revival would battle in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match on SmackDown for the opportunity to face New Day for the titles at TLC.
Out of the unpredictable showdown emerged the victorious Revival. And WWE.com has since learned that the two teams will go head-to-head in a Ladder Match. Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are no strangers to the gold or The New Day, but can they overcome the Power of Positivity in a career-altering battle of the rungs?
More Trending Stories
- Paige On Enjoying Her Freedom on WWE Backstage, Frustration With Booking Of the Women’s Divisions
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bob Holly Attacking Rene Dupree For Real During WWE House Show Match, The Issues Between The Two, If Holly Is A Bully
- More Details on Sami Zayn’s Altercation With Homophobic Fan at Live Event