New Day vs. The OC Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

– A change has been made to tonight’s WWE SmackDown as The New Day will now battle The OC in a six-man tag match. It was previously announced that Big E & Xavier Woods would face Drew McIntyre & Elias in tag team action but “plans change.”

Last night on Raw, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson laid claim to the Raw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match against The Revival and The Usos.

Fresh off their title victory, The O.C. are coming to SmackDown LIVE to continue their celebration. In the main event, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods of The New Day will battle United States Champion AJ Styles & Raw Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson of The O.C. in a Six-Man Tag Team Champions vs. Champions Match.