wrestling / News
The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders Set for Monday’s Raw
– WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s Raw. The Wild Card Rule will be in effect, and The New Day will face The Viking Raiders. You can check out the WWE announcement for next week’s Raw below:
The New Day and The Viking Raiders to throw down in tag team action
The Wild Card rule is about to deliver for the WWE Universe yet again!
The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on RAW. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far?
Find out when the massive match goes down this Monday night on RAW.
Below is the updated RAW lineup. The show is set for Monday, July 1. It will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17