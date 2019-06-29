The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders Set for Monday’s Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s Raw. The Wild Card Rule will be in effect, and The New Day will face The Viking Raiders. You can check out the WWE announcement for next week’s Raw below:

The New Day and The Viking Raiders to throw down in tag team action

The Wild Card rule is about to deliver for the WWE Universe yet again!

The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on RAW. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far?

Find out when the massive match goes down this Monday night on RAW.