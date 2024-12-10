New Day Walk Out After Being Booed By Crowd On WWE Raw

The New Day were none too happy with their crowd reaction on WWE Raw, walking out of the ring instead of explaining themselves for last week. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came to the ring on Monday’s show to cut a promo and talk about their turning their backs on Big E. last week. However, they could not get much of a word out as the fans rained down boos and chants of “New Day Sucks” and “We Want Big E.”

Kingston eventually said that they could have nailed E. with a chair or even a sledgehammer, but the two eventually decided to give up and walked out of the ring: