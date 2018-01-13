Photos of New Superstar Debut From Today’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, Su Yung made her Impact Wrestling debut at today’s tapings. She aligned with Braxton Sutter to go against Allie. Some photos of her debut have made their way online, and you can check those out below.

Su Yung is the wife of WWE Superstar Rich Swann. She was recently the subject of a domestic incident with her husband that was reported last month and led to Rich Swann getting suspended by WWE.