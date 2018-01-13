wrestling / News
Photos of New Superstar Debut From Today’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, Su Yung made her Impact Wrestling debut at today’s tapings. She aligned with Braxton Sutter to go against Allie. Some photos of her debut have made their way online, and you can check those out below.
Su Yung is the wife of WWE Superstar Rich Swann. She was recently the subject of a domestic incident with her husband that was reported last month and led to Rich Swann getting suspended by WWE.
Update 25: Sutter comes out to talk to Allie. Just wants her to understand he’s reevaluating his life. When he goes to bed he sees “you Laurel…I mean Allie.” Sutter proposes to Allie. Su Yung ambushes Allie and lays her out. pic.twitter.com/l143SqI4uv
Some bonus @realsuyung from her big debut tonight. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/cbCp9yjWbG
