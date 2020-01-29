wrestling / News
New Details on Cagefighter Movie Starring Christian and Jon Moxley
– WrestlingInc.com on the previously announced film, Cagefighter, starring AEW star Jon Moxley. Former WWE Superstar Christian (aka Jay Reso) is costarring in the film as an MMA podcast host named Stephen Drake, who looks to be analogous to someone such as Joe Rogan or Ariel Helwani.
Some new photos have surfaced showing Christian interviewing Jon Moxley’s character, Randy Stone, for Stephen Drake’s podcast, The MMA Show With Stephen Drake. MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell will appear in the film as the MMA coach, Marcus.
Christian also executive produced the project. You can check out the photos at the above link. Cagefighter also stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza, Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. It’s directed by Jesse Quinones.
