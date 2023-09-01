New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It

John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight’s Smackdown, and a new report has details on his return and how it may be affected by the Hollywood strikes. As announced earlier this week, Cena is returning on tonight’s show for a run that is scheduled through late October. Fightful Select reports that Cena’s run was one that came about because Cena is available due to the WGA and (particularly) the SAG-AFTRA strikes. One higher-up in WWE said that if Cena ends up appearing regularly on TV and the strike ends, they will wrap up any storylines so Cena can return to work on his film and/or TV projects.

The report noted that there is no concern about Cena missing his currently-advertised dates in the event that the strike ends abruptly. While Cena is scheduled for Smackdown tapings through the end of next month, it does not mean he will appear on TV foir all of them. There were a number of dates during his run a couple of years ago where Cena appeared at the show but did not appear on television.