New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases

A new report has some details on how Wesley Blake and Kalisto were doing backstage before they were released eariler this month. As previously reported, both stars were released from WWE as part of the 10 cuts made on April 15th, which also included Samoa Joe, Mickie James, The IIconics, and more.

According to Fightful Select, there had been pitches from WWE creative to reunite Blake with his old tag partner Buddy Murphy after Steve Cutler was released. Blake and Cutler had both worked heavily with Creatived to come up with ideas for potential TV returns.

As for Kalisto, he had gotten a lot of praise for getting into better shape while he was off TV, and several people within WWE indicated that he had openly discussed the idea of free agency in 2019. However, he ultimately agreed to a new contract for a deal around January of 2020, and late last year he had expressed a desire to strike out as a solo star.

Kalisto has teased that he will be going back to his old Samuray del Sol name, while Blake has largely been silent since his initial statement about his release. Both, like the other releases, are under no-compete clauses through mid-July.