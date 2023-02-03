New Details On Mood Backstage At Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Not At Show

A new report has additional details on the mood backstage at this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the show and that according to one talent that they’ve spoken to, the process of the Rumble itself was the easiest it has been in quite a while and that there were far less changes made at the last minute. The talent added that this year’s Rumble was “a dream” compared to the very hectic situation at last year’s show. NXT talent were more optimistic due to the ban from last year on the brand’s talent being in the Rumble match was done away with.

It was noted that according to those the site has heard from, the atmosphere in WWE is more laid back on a day-to-day basis and one of the few reminders of McMahon is the “Vince’s office” directional sign that has been there since long before he left, though it points to a different section of the backstage area. One source said that there isn’t a sense of anyone being afraid of bringing him up, but that most people having asked that much since the meeting that was held after McMahon’s return where Nick Khan, Triple H and Kevin Dunn made assurances that McMahon is not being involved in creative or talent relations.

The only complaints heard from any talent were about the HARDY performance cutting into time of other segments and matches, along with some small transitional matters that it is believed the current regime will get more used to.