wrestling / News
New Details on NJPW Strong Series, Press Conference Set For Friday
NJPW is set to formally announce their new show NJPW Strong this Friday, and new details of the show are online. As previously reported, the company revealed that the series will launch on August 7th following the conclusion of Lion’s Break Collision. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will be taped in California like Lion’s Break Collision, using an empty arena with production from Dave Marquez’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood team.
NJPW announced that a press conference promoting the new show is set for Friday:
Running on Friday nights through July, Lion’s Break Collision was an immense success on NJPW World. As Collision came to an end on July 24, Keen viewers will have seen a tease for a brand new concept titled NJPW Strong to begin August 7.
This Friday, July 31 at the regular start time of 10ET/9C, New Japan Pro-Wrestling invites fans and members of the media to tune into a special online press conference on NJPW World to formally announce NJPW Strong, and what to expect from this incredible new venture.
