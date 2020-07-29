New Details on NJPW Strong Series, Press Conference Set For Friday

NJPW is set to formally announce their new show NJPW Strong this Friday, and new details of the show are online. As previously reported, the company revealed that the series will launch on August 7th following the conclusion of Lion’s Break Collision. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will be taped in California like Lion’s Break Collision, using an empty arena with production from Dave Marquez’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood team.

NJPW announced that a press conference promoting the new show is set for Friday: