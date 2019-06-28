New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In

– The majority of people who bought AEW Double or Nothing did not buy All In, according to the latest The WON. The newsletter reports that 87.6% of the people who bought Double or Nothing via PPV did not purchase the PPV from last fall, which preceded AEW’s launch.

There are a couple of important caveats to this information. First, some of those people would be DirecTV customers, where All In was not available; second, another unknown quantity were almost certainly subscribers to New Japan World or ROH Honor Club, both of which carried the PPV (albeit in VOD format for NJ World). All In also had a joint streaming deal with Starrcast that would make it more attractive to stream. That said, the site reports that even with those details known the percentage was stunning to AEW executives, especially when you consider that Double or Nothing also had a streaming option via B/R Live so that likely took away some of the streaming subscribers for All In who may have otherwise bought DoN.

The site also notes that B/R Live did more streams for Double or Nothing in the US than Fite TV did worldwide for All In. All in all, Double or Nothing had about 55,000 streaming buys worldwide through B/R Live and Fite, while All In had under 30,000 streaming worldwide via Fite, its only streaming option outside of New Japan World and Honor Club.

AEW’s next efent, Fyter Fest, airs on Saturday and is available on B/R Live for free.