New Details on Killer Kross’ Impact Contract, Where Impact Stands in Impasse

– The WON has even newer details on Killer Kross’ current impasse with Impact Wrestling over his contract status. According to the report, Kross has currently been offered a contract for $40,000 a year, which is similar to where the most recent report from PWInsider pegged it ($40,000, $60,000 and then $80,000 for a three-year contract).

The site reports that Kross is currently on a pay-per-appearance contract and Kross believes he could make far more outside. Impact, on the other hand, is standing firm in holding Kross to the deal and that the $40,000 is for only a few days a month. With Impact, Kross is able to work with indie companies unlike ROH, WWE, and AEW (once their TV starts).

As the previous report noted, Kross is not booked for this week’s Impact tapings in Las Vegas.