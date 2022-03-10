New Details on ROH Talent & Staff’s Status With Company

A new report has some details on certain talent and staff members’ statuses with ROH as it undergoes its ownership change. As noted last week, AEW president Tony Khan has purchased the promotion and Fightful Select has clarified the status of some people on the roster and backstage.

According to the report, some former ROH talent in Impact have not yet signed deals with the latter company. A couple of them were still technically under deals with ROH when they came into Impact and have not officially signed on. It’s rumored that Matt Taven is among those people, but that is not confirmed and Taven hasn’t commented on the matter. PCO was signed with Impact months ago, as his deal with ROH came up at the end of November.

Among other talent members, it’s been previously noted that most contracts expired on December 31st, with several extending through February or March. Fightful notes that Sledge’s contract was up as of the end of February, while Ian Riccaboni’s was set to expire on March 31st. However, RIccaboni may have signed a new deal beyond that. EC3’s contract is up. ROH pays its talent on the first day of the month, so anyone whose contract was expiring has received their final pay.

Among the staff members, Marc Kruskol who did PR for the company has confirmed to Fightful that he is finishing with the company on April 10th, and that he was let go as part of the ownership changeover. Delirious is still with the company, but it is not yet confirmed whether he had a contract with ROH or Sinclair and if that status has changed.