New Details on Upcoming Peacock Series WWE Evil, Top Stars Taking Part in the Show

– Earlier this year, it was reported that NBCUniversal has commissioned a new WWE TV series with John Cena attached as creator and executive producer called WWE Evil. The series is set to showcase the most diabolical villains in WWE history, as well as their impact on pop culture. Cena is attached as narrator and executive producer for the show. PWInsider released a new update with new production details for the upcoming series.

According to the update, the show has begun production, and a number of major Superstars and industry personalities are filming sit-down interviews. Among them are WWE Hall of Famer Charles “The Godfather” Wright and The Undertaker. Other stars who have filmed interviews for the show include Randy Orton, Bayley, Paul Heyman, Batista, Hulk Hogan, The Usos, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

WWE Evil is being produced for Peacock TV. It does not yet have an official debut date.