New Details Revealed For Alberto El Patron’s Nacion Lucha Libre Promotion

– Alberto El Patron’s new lucha libre promotion, Nacion Lucha Libre, revealed new details about the company on Tuesday. Lucha Central reports that the company launched on Tuesday at an inaugural press conference, which revealed most of the roster. The company’s first show will take place on July 11th at Sala de Armas in Mexico City and will air on ImageTV in Mexico. The first weekly show is on July 13th and airs on Saturdays after that.

The card for the first show is:

* Mexico vs Puerto Rico: Alberto El Patron, Hijo Del Fantasma and Rey Wagner vs MVP, Apolo and Mesias

* Legends Match: Solar vs. Negro Navarro vs. Damian 666 vs. Canek

* Penta OM and Rey Fenix vs. Chavo Guerrero and Mechawolf 450

* Mr. Iguana and Fresero Jr. vs. Bestia 666 and Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid and The Tiger

* Daga and Flamita vs. Puma King and Rey Horus

* Thunder Rosa, Cristy Jaynes and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Sexy Star, Lady Flammer and Reina Oscura

* Hijo De Dos Caras, Hijo De Wagner, Dual vs. Bram, La Mascara and Batab El Guerrero

* Relampago vs. Heddi Karaoui

Dos Caras, Tinieblas, Kamille Kaine, and Ricardo Rodriguez will also appear.