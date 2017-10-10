New Details on The Ric Flair 30 for 30 Special – Who Was & Wasn’t Interviewed?

– According to Sports Illustrated (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the latest details on the Ric Flair 30 for 30 special, which will air on November 7th at 10PM ET on ESPN…

* 46 people were interviewed for the documentary, including Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sting, The Undertaker, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Jim Ross, Flair’s first wife Leslie Jacobs, all three of Flair’s living children and others.

* Director Rory Karpf said that the content he got from Steamboat, Michaels and Hogan was “particularly compelling.”

* Karpf noted that the only people from the wrestling world that he wanted for the film but failed to land were The Rock, Paul Heyman and Steve Austin.

* There are several interviews with Flair featured on the documentary. Filming with Flair took place over a two-year period, starting back in 2015.

* Karpf noted that Flair’s recent hospitalization will be addressed in a director’s statement that will run in between segments.

* Karpf screened the film for Flair several weeks ago while he was recovering in an Atlanta hospital. Karpf said, “He really liked it a lot and feels it is an honest portrayal of him. It has the good, the bad and the ugly.”

* Flair is planning on being at the premiere in Atlanta next month.