New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction

A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.

The site notes that it was reiterated to them by WWE that Triple H remains Chief Content Officer and in charge of live events and talent, something that has been regularly stressed. The situation with Stephanie was described as one where, as she suggested in her announcement, she was leaving to resume her leave of absence that had been announced last year before Vince stepped down due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Stephanie and Nick Khan, the latter of whom is now sole CEO, are both well-liked by employees and talent members of the roster.

It was noted that during the January 6th meeting at Smackdown, which Stephanie led, she said that “there’s naturally some animosity” about Vince’s return before quickly correcting herself to “angst.” A lot of Stephanie’s team exited the company during the pandemic-related cuts of 2020 and 2021.

The site notes that the overall feeling among talent is uncertainty over the situation and that some were asking what it actually meant for both Stephanie and Nick Khan. One talent made note that if Vince took over creative, it would lead to “public frustration” on the roster’s part. Another person in the company said that they’re hopeful the new development means a sale is coming.