New Details on Undertaker’s Latest WWE Contract

The Undertaker’s most recent WWE contract is keeping him with the company for the long haul, according to a new report. The Dead Man signed a new contract with WWE back in April of 2019 that was said to be “for all intents and purposes” a lifetime deal, and the WON makes clear this week that the big money deal will keep him with the company for what is almost certainly the rest of his career.

As was reported back at the time, the new deal was signed after Taker’s previous contract expired and he started taking outside bookings for appearances. That led to a deal to appear at Starrcast, which upset Vince McMahon. The WON reports that the new deal offered and accepted was for 15 years.

While this is not an official lifetime contract, it means that Undertaker will be 69 when his contract expires so functionally, it might as well be. Since signing that deal, Taker has worked two Saudi Arabia shows — the Super ShowDowns in August and February — as well as the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.