wrestling / News
New Details on Velveteen Dream’s Car Accident
June 30, 2020
A new report has details on the car accident that resulted in Velveteen Dream needing to visit the hospital. As reported on Friday, Dream was released from the hospital after his involvement in a car accident, and Wrestling Inc has some details on what went down.
According to the site, the accident took place at about 4 PM local time when Dream allegedly failed to stop at a red light. That resulted in him hitting another car. The driver of the other car sustained injuries, but it isn’t known how bad they were.
Dream was given a citation over the incident but will not appear in court.
