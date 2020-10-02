New Details on Why NXT Is Moving Away From Taping at Full Sail University

A new report has some details on why WWE is apparently moving NXT from Full Sail University and will tape at the WWE Performance Center for the time being. As noted last night, WWE is reportedly set to return to the PC for NXT and 205 Live starting with NXT Takeover: 31 on Sunday. According to Wrestling Inc, the move is an amicably split from Full Sail and the “door is open” for them to return.

The site reports that the main reason for the move is that NXT isn’t using Full Sail students at their tapings, which they’ve previously done for things like camera personnel and production assistants. Full Sail students who were taking classes had the opportunity to shadow NXT crew and learn aspects of what they do. NXT is currently a closed set featuring only WWE personnel and Full Sail is not allowing fans to attend live events on campus for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the school has partially reopened for in-person learning and with NXT using some of the conference rooms, they sometimes could come into contact with students in passing. The idea of keeping the roster and crew as the only people using facilities and avoiding contact to minimize risk was a factor in the decision. This also allows NXT to make the decision when they want to allow fans on their own and means they won’t have to coincide with Full Sail’s decisions.