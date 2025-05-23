New Details On WWE’s Plans With AAA, More On Alberto El Patron

A new report has some additional details on WWE’s plans moving forward with AAA. As noted, the company acquired the Mexican promotion last month and will be presenting a Worlds Collide event on June 7th featuring AAA and NXT talent. Fightful Select reports that WWE has been sending agents to AAA tapings recently to get a feel for how things have run and that Jeremy Borash has been deeply involved, including speaking with several talent there.

The report notes that many of AAA’s talent are unsure of their status moving forward, particularly those who don’t have full contracts with AAA. One source in AAA said that a number of top figures in AAA have felt things shift and have been “knocked down a few pegs of power,” though specific names were not mentioned.

One source the site spoke to said that it’s unlikely to be a coincidence that El Hijo Del Vikingo’s title shot against AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron is set to take place the week before Worlds Collide and another source said, “Even if they keep Del Rio in the company, that belt is almost surely coming off of him.” There is no word of El Patron, who has a testy history with WWE, being set for Worlds Collide as of now. However, Vikingo is planned to be a major part of the partnership moving forward.

It almost goes without saying that AEW talent will not be appearing in AAA anymore. While it didn’t happen often, Jeff Jarrett and some others did make rare appearances there.

Finally, the site confirmed reports that TNA was sending talent to AAA and the idea would be for a show with WWE, NXT, AAA and TNA talent as a sort of “Forbidden Door”-style event.