New Details on WWE Possibly Holding Major PPV in the UK

A new report has some additional details on WWE considering holding a major PPV, potentially SummerSlam, in the UK. As previously reported, while it is not a “done deal” WWE is lookingt at possibly hosting SummerSlam 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales along with another major PPV event in September for a stadium show.

The new report comes from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, who notes (per Wrestling Inc that Wales is definitely on the consideration list, but that there is also some consideration for London due to the better media coverage chances there. It was noted that plans for the PPV are looking “very positive” after the successful UK tour last week.

WWE’s last stadium show in the UK was the famed SummerSlam 1992 show.