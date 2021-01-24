New Details on WWE Superstar Spectacle Taping, Plans For Show to Be ‘Debut Event’

A new report has some additional details on the WWE Superstar Spectacle that debuts Tuesday on WWE Network, plus Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India. PWINsider reports that Triple H was in charge of the production of the show, which was produced out of the ThunderDome but with the same team that works on NXT and NXT UK.

The site reports that the show was produced specifically for the Indian audience in mind, with one source saying it was important to keep that in mind when watching the show. The episode is designed to be a “debut event” in addition to a special holiday presentation for that audience. Several NXT stars from India had their first “official” matches on the show and those working on the special were said to be very happy with how well everyone did considering the circumstances. The original plan was to tape over a number of days to provide a safety net for the younger talent, but that changed to a decision to film much like a live broadcast.

You can see spoilers from the event here.