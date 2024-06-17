New Documentary To Look At Partnership Between Swerve Strickland and Flash Garments

Deadline reports that the Lucas Brothers (Judas and the Black Messiah) are set to direct a documentary that will look at the partnership between Swerve Strickland and rapper Derek ‘Flash Garments’ Shaw. The brothers, Kenny and Keith, will work with Mookie Thompson on the project.

The documentary will focus on the time the two began to work together after Strickland was fired from WWE and Garments was cut from Kanye West’s crew. It will include how they came up with Swerve’s theme song and worked to combine hip hop culture and pro wrestling, leading to Strickland becoming AEW World Champion.

Strickland said: “Flash Garments and I were introduced to one another at very interesting times in our lives. We knew we were meant to make history with one another by collaborating hip hop and pro wrestling on a different level. The Lucas brothers captured it in the best light possible.”

Garments added: “Well I was honestly shocked and honored for the Lucas Bros to take interest in wanting to make a fusion documentary regarding pro wrestling and hip hop to highlight us and our impact in both respective fields. Get ready for a premium and unique viewing experience.”

The Lucas Brothers noted in a statement: “As lifelong fans of hip-hop and wrestling, we were instantly captivated by Swerve and Flash’s groundbreaking work in AEW. In an era where the media often portrays black men in conflict, their partnership is a beautiful example of the incredible things that can happen when African American men work together. We believe their story needs to be told. [The documentary] will showcase how their unity and shared vision have defied stereotypes and proven that with collaboration, anything is possible. It’s a powerful counter-narrative that deserves the spotlight.“