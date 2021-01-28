wrestling / News
New Documentary RJ City: Wrestling Raconteur Now Online
January 28, 2021 | Posted by
A new documentary looking at indie wrestling star RJ City and his thoughts on the wrestling business plus more is now online. You can see FN Origins’ RJ City: Wrestling Raconteur below, which is described as follows:
This FN Originals documentary focuses on pro wrestler, writer and comedian @RJ City as he shares his thoughts and criticisms on the pro wrestling business, social conventions and the monotonous events of everyday life.
