wrestling / News

New Documentary RJ City: Wrestling Raconteur Now Online

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RJ City

A new documentary looking at indie wrestling star RJ City and his thoughts on the wrestling business plus more is now online. You can see FN Origins’ RJ City: Wrestling Raconteur below, which is described as follows:

This FN Originals documentary focuses on pro wrestler, writer and comedian @RJ City as he shares his thoughts and criticisms on the pro wrestling business, social conventions and the monotonous events of everyday life.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RJ City, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading