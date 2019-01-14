New Draft Of Script For Vince McMahon Biopic Completed Last Month

PWInsider reports that a new draft of the script for the Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium was completed last month and sent to WWE executives (and McMahon himself) for review. Bradley Cooper was offered the lead role in the Tristar Films project, but wanted to see an updated script before deciding to take the job or not. It’s unknown what his status currently is.

The script was originally written by Craig A. Williams (Underdog) in 2015, but has had several rewrites since then. Once WWE Studios got involved, it’s believed that the script would remove elements that the McMahon family would take issue with. The film will be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, This Is Us). Michael Luisi and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworn will produce. Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films is the executive producer. It was originally set to begin filming last Spring, but neither a cast nor a script have been finalized yet.