New Dynamite Matches Announced During Latest AEW Ad on Impact Wrestling

The latest AEW paid ad on Impact Wrestling saw Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone add some new matches to this week’s St. Patrick Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Khan and Schiavone made their usual appearances and announced a few new matches. Along the way, Khan took his usual shots at Impact, this time taking a moment to say that unlike AEW, Impact knows nothing about big cards.

Set for AEW Dynamite are the following:

* Lights Out Main Event: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

* Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade

* Opening Match: Cody vs. Penta El Zero M will

* Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* Christian Cage speaks

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin