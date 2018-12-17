Quantcast

 

Various News: New Being The Elite Looks at Emotional ROH Farewells, WWE TLC Best Match Poll, More

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the latest edition of Being The Elite, looking at the Elite’s emotional final appearances for ROH last weekend…

– WWE fans have voted for the women’s TLC Triple Threat main event as their favorite match from last night’s WWE TLC PPV with 76% of the vote.

– WWE posted the below video, catching up with a fan named Coleco and his wife. Coleco proposed to his then-girlfriend in the ring at WWE TLC 2015 with an assist from Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

