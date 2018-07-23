wrestling / News
Various News: New Episode of Being the Elite With Kenny Omega Update, Chris Jericho Praises Slammiversary Match, Brian Cage Reacts To X Division Title Win
– A new episode of “Being the Elite” is now online, with Kenny Omega giving an update from Japan.
– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho praised the match between Pentagon Jr and Sami Callihan from Slammiversary.
Wow @TheSamiCallihan & @PENTAELZEROM just tore the house down at #Slammiversary! Can’t wait for Sami vs @MartyScurll on @jericho_cruise!
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 23, 2018
– Brian Cage wrote the following on Instagram:
When you've worked your butt off for something you're so passionate about, and after many years of being told you're the guy every company should want/use/need….it feels damn good to finally get that opportunity. May be a little late, but better late than never. Thank you @impactwrestling and thank you to all the fans. This is for you. Welcome to the #weaponXdivision . . . . . #ageofcage #fnmachine #gmsi #impactwrestling #prowrestling #missionaccomplished #slammiversary #whobetta #riseofthemachine #newchamp #xdivisionchampionship