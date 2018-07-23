Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: New Episode of Being the Elite With Kenny Omega Update, Chris Jericho Praises Slammiversary Match, Brian Cage Reacts To X Division Title Win

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Being The Elite Bullet Club Bullet Club’s

– A new episode of “Being the Elite” is now online, with Kenny Omega giving an update from Japan.

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho praised the match between Pentagon Jr and Sami Callihan from Slammiversary.

– Brian Cage wrote the following on Instagram:

article topics :

Being The Elite, Brian Cage, Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading