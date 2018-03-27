wrestling / News
Various News: New Episode of Being The Elite, More ROH Stars Added to Chris Jericho’s Cruise, MLW Announces New Match
– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite, featuring the events of Strong Styke Evolved…
– Deonna Purrazzo, Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, & Kenny King have been added to Chris Jericho’s cruise…
– MLW has announced that on April 12th in Orlando the first-ever Sami & Joey’s Bogus Adventure Match will take place as Sami Callihan and Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin square off at Gilt Nightclub…