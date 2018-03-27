 

Various News: New Episode of Being The Elite, More ROH Stars Added to Chris Jericho’s Cruise, MLW Announces New Match

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite, featuring the events of Strong Styke Evolved

– Deonna Purrazzo, Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, & Kenny King have been added to Chris Jericho’s cruise…

– MLW has announced that on April 12th in Orlando the first-ever Sami & Joey’s Bogus Adventure Match will take place as Sami Callihan and Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin square off at Gilt Nightclub…

