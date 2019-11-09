New Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

AEW has released a new episode of AEW Dark online. You can see the video below from the show, which taped before Dynamite on Wednesday. The card is as follows:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole.

* Leva Bates and Nyla Rose vs. Shazza McKenzie and Shalandra Royal

* CIMA & SCU vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans & Angelico