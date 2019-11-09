wrestling / News

New Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

AEW has released a new episode of AEW Dark online. You can see the video below from the show, which taped before Dynamite on Wednesday. The card is as follows:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole.
* Leva Bates and Nyla Rose vs. Shazza McKenzie and Shalandra Royal
* CIMA & SCU vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans & Angelico

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading