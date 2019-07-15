AEW News: New Episode of Being the Elite Goes Backstage At Fight for the Fallen, Fyter Fest Rematch Set For AAA Event, Several AEW Names Set For Northeast Wrestling Event

– The latest episode of Being the Elite goes backstage and behind-the-scenes for AEW Fight for the Fallen, which took place this place Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. It includes and interview with SCU, alternate footage of the Lucha Bros challenging the Young Bucks and Adam Page getting medical attention backstage after Chris Jericho’s attack.

– Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will face the Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid at the August 3 AAA Triplemania event in Mexico. This is a rematch from AEW Fyter Fest, where Omega and the Bucks won.

– AEW’s Rey Fenix, Pentagon, Jr., Billy Gunn and Darby Allin will be at the Northeast Wrestling event on July 20 in Niles, Ohio. Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler will also appear.