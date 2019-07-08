New Episode of Being The Elite Online: SCU vs. Lucha Brothers Added To Fight for the Fallen, Mick Foley Makes A Cameo

A new episode of Being the Elite is now online, which features a huge update for AEW Fight for the Fallen this Saturday. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) will take on SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) in tag team action. You can see other highlights from the episode below:

– The opening has The Young Bucks crossing The Good Brothers off a list, as the two recently signed a new WWE contract. The list also features:

* Who should we bury?

* Oct. 2?

* MORE comedy?

* I don’t need a partner

* I don’t need a friend

* I need my older brother

AEW’s TNT show is expected to start in October, so it’s possible the date is a hint to when it will premiere. That is not confirmed, however.

– The Bucks also make fun of the recent backlash to the Librarians and suggest giving them the main event of the first episode of their show on TNT, as well as a “Baron Corbin-like push.”

– Then the Bucks are shown at Florida Supercon, where they interact with Mick Foley over fans appearing at their respective tables. Mick sees a fan in a Cactus Jack shirt at their table and says there should be “no crossovers.” The Bucks then point out the fans in their merchandise at his table.

– Shawn Spears apparently loses a match by submission to a mosquito.