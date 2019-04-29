wrestling / News
Various News: New Episode of Being the Elite, Jordynne Grace Does Squats With Tessa Blanchard on Her Shoulders, WWE’s Top 10 Wrestlers Using Other Wrestlers As Weapons
April 29, 2019 | Posted by
– A new episode of Being the Elite has arrived online, continuing the hype for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.
– Jordynne Grace posted a video to Twitter featuring herself doing squats with Tessa Blanchard on her shoulders.
Light weight 😘
(Ignore @Tess_Blanchard talking 🙄) pic.twitter.com/mJUhD2KoQK
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 29, 2019
– WWE has posted a new Top 10 looking at wrestlers using other wrestlers as weapons.
Tables, ladders, chairs? How about using a 250-pound Superstar instead? Here are 10 moments of unlucky Superstars being used as weapons in the heat of battle. #WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/uHWCyZlfCf
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Told About Mick Foley Losing His Ear In Infamous Match With Vader
- Jim Cornette Says WrestleMania Was 45 Minutes of Excitement Over Seven Hours
- Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole
- Tessa Blanchard Reveals The Rock Had No Idea She Was Tully Blanchard’s Daughter, Is Uncertain About Joining WWE in the Future