Various News: New Episode of Being the Elite, Jordynne Grace Does Squats With Tessa Blanchard on Her Shoulders, WWE’s Top 10 Wrestlers Using Other Wrestlers As Weapons

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace Impact 11-8-18

– A new episode of Being the Elite has arrived online, continuing the hype for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.

– Jordynne Grace posted a video to Twitter featuring herself doing squats with Tessa Blanchard on her shoulders.

– WWE has posted a new Top 10 looking at wrestlers using other wrestlers as weapons.

