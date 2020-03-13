wrestling / News
New Episode of Carpool Karaoke With WWE Stars Is Now Online
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
A new episode of Carpool Karaoke, featuring several WWE superstars, is now available online through Apple TV. It features The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Maryse and The Miz. The episode runs for 21 minutes and has a rating of TV-14.
Here’s a synopsis: WWE and Carpool Karaoke: The Series have entered the ring before, and they’re back for a rematch. Ride along with The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Maryse & The Miz as they dominate the Carpool Lane the way only WWE Superstars can!
