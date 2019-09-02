wrestling / News
New Episode Of Firefly Fun House To Air On WWE Raw
September 2, 2019
– WWE is advertising a new episode of “Firefly Fun House” for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. They are plugging the episode on the frontpage of WWE.com but do not have an official write-up and haven’t plugged the episode on their social media account.
The last first-run episode of Firefly Fun House aired on Aug. 6.
Also set for tonight’s Raw:
– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander
– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe
– Rey Mysterio returns to Raw
– Segments involving Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman.
