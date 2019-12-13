wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Matt Hardy Free The Delete, WrestleMania Weekend Events On Sale, More
– Matt Hardy has released the latest episode of his Free The Delete series. In the episode, “Broken” Matt has finally been reincarnated. But first, he must confront “The Devil.”
– All of the Wrestlemania week events – The WWE Hall of Fame, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay are now officially on sale.
– Ariya Daivari sent out the following tweet.
When I first started in 2007, I would drive to Milwaukee once a month, by myself, to wrestle. Happy to be back in Wisconsin tonight for #205Live. Enjoy this photo of 17 year old Ariya with his first title 😂😂😂 #205Live #BabyDinero @FiservForum pic.twitter.com/pktPg6a1Oj
— Daivari Dinero (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 13, 2019
– Freaky Friday Moments
– Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins host second annual Holiday Toy Drive
– AJ Styles recalls sports-entertainment’s most polarizing ring: WWE Network Pick of the Wee
