WWE News: Latest Matt Hardy Free The Delete, WrestleMania Weekend Events On Sale, More

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy has released the latest episode of his Free The Delete series. In the episode, “Broken” Matt has finally been reincarnated. But first, he must confront “The Devil.”

– All of the Wrestlemania week events – The WWE Hall of Fame, Smackdown, Raw, and NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay are now officially on sale.

– Ariya Daivari sent out the following tweet.

– Freaky Friday Moments

– Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins host second annual Holiday Toy Drive

– AJ Styles recalls sports-entertainment’s most polarizing ring: WWE Network Pick of the Wee

