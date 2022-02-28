wrestling / News
New Episodes of NJPW on AXS TV Begin This Week
New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will start presenting new content this Thursday at 10 PM ET after weeks of archival footage. This Thursday’s episode will include matches from the February 13 Golden Series event in Osaka, Japan. It includes:
* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA
Next Thursday’s episode on March 10 includes content from the Golden Series event in Hokkaido, Japan. That includes:
* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL (c) vs. YOSH-HASHI & Hirooki Goto.
