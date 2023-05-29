New Episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling Added to WWE Network and Peacock

May 29, 2023 | Posted by

WWE has added several episodes from WWF Championship Wrestling to the WWE Network and Peacock, all from the year 1980. The episodes start in September and run through December of that year. The episodes include:

September 20, 1980: “The Wild Samoans battle Rene Goulet & Tony Garea in the Tag Team Title Tournament Finals.”

September 27, 1980: “Johnny Rodz & Jose Estrada take on The Wild Samoans; Tony Garea faces Baron Mikel Scicluna.”

October 4, 1980: “Pedro Morales is in action; Sgt. Slaughter calls for the WWE Universe to stand at attention.”

October 11, 1980: “Ernie Ladd looks to make quick work of Frank Williams; Dominic DeNucci locks up with Jose Estrada.”

October 18, 1980: “Andre the Giant issues a challenge to Hulk Hogan;Ernie Ladd competes in a Handicap Match.”

October 25, 1980: “Tony Garea & Rick Martel want The Wild Samoans; Sgt. Slaughter refuses to compete.”

November 15, 1980: “Tony Garea & Rick Martel challenge The Wild Samoans for the WWE Tag Team Championship.”

November 22, 1980: “Rick McGraw battles Killer Khan; Ernie Ladd faces off against Jose Estrada.”

November 29, 1980: “WWE Tag Team Champion Tony Garea is proud of Rick Martel; The Moondogs prove to be unpredictable.”

December 6, 1980: “WWE Tag Team Champions Tony Garea & Rick Martel face Silvano Sousa & Baron Mikel Scicluna.”