New Era Wrestling Proving Grounds Results 9.17.22: Tag Team Titles Defended In Main Event

New Era Wrestling held their latest event Proving Grounds on Saturday night with Battlebeasts defending the Tag Team Titles in the main event. You can check out the full results from the Shelbyville, Indiana show below, per Cagematch.net:

* NEW High Stakes Championship Match: Justin Myers def. Damian Cole

* Gatekeeper Challenge Match: Kenneth James def. Phoenix Winterborn

* Jake Carter & Rachel Armstrong def. PT Hustla & Logan Vautour

* New Era Championship Match: TJ Kemp def. Aaron Anarchy

* Logan Myers def Jeremy Hadley

* NEW United States Championship Match: Jordan Dye def. Sage Philips

* NEW Tag Team Championship Match: Black Cube Society def. Battlebeasts